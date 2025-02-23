Denver PWM LLC Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Denver PWM LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

