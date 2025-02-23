Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 957,912 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 334.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957,912 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,433 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

