Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

