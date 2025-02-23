Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 3,853 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

