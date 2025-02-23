Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

