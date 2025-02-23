Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

