Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,777,289,000 after acquiring an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Loop Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

