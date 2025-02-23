Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.92%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

