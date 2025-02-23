Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $390.56 and last traded at $390.29. 767,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,940,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

The company has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

