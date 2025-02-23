iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.81 and last traded at $72.82. 2,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $174.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

