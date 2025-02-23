American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 5,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 57,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

