Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.76. 7,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 46,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Core Alternative ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Alternative ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF ( NYSEARCA:CCOR Free Report ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.28% of Core Alternative ETF worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

