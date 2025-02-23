Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.76. 7,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 46,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.
The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.
