Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 16,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.52.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

