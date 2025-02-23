Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

