Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 98 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $726.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8,072.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $739.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

