Summit Asset Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after buying an additional 1,863,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after buying an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

