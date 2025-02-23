Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was down 22.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VID shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Videndum Trading Down 22.3 %

About Videndum

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.24.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

