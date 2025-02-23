Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOT. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

