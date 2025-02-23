Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AOT. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Stock Down 20.7 %
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.