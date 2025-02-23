Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 258.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $217.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.66 and a one year high of $222.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

