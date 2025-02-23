Access Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $8.94 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

