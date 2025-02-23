Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

