Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.22.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

