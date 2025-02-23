Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $325.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $245.04 and a twelve month high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

