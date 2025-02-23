Fisher Funds Management LTD Takes $10.12 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 86,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Nucor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.