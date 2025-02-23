Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,347,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $40,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

