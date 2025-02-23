HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,968 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.