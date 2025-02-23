Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,339 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4,339.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,589,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 858,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 612,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $87.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

