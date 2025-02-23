Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

