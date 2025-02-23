Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,903.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,559.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 207.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

