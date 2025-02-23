Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC Invests $14.91 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 161,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,308,000 after buying an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEF stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

