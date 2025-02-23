Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

ESGD opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

