iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Lansing Street Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 180,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

