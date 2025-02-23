Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Holdings Lifted by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 3.8% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

