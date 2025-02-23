Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Shares Down 33.1% – What’s Next?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) fell 33.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.80 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.53). 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.79).

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.62.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

