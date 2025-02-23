Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $72,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

