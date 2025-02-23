Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

MUB opened at $107.08 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

