Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 532 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

