Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $165.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

