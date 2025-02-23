Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 377,454 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,454 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

