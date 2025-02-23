Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

