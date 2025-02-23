Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Increased by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,018 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $27,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 281,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Fairway Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.