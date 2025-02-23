Reviewing DIH Holding US (DHAI) and Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DIH Holding US and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DIH Holding US alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIH Holding US $64.47 million -$8.44 million -1.64 DIH Holding US Competitors $994.76 million $76.20 million -5.29

DIH Holding US’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DIH Holding US. DIH Holding US is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIH Holding US’s peers have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DIH Holding US and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIH Holding US -13.59% -5.07% -25.97% DIH Holding US Competitors -546.70% -173.81% -26.43%

Summary

DIH Holding US beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About DIH Holding US

(Get Free Report)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for DIH Holding US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIH Holding US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.