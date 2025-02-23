iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

