First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHIGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,483,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 468,472 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

