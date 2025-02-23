First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,483,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 468,472 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.