The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

