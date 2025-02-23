Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 5,494 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 235,736 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. InvesTrust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

