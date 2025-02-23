Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

