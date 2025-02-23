Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,152 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.24 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

