Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 57 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $700.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $699.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $882.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

