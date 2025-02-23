Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 7,549 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after buying an additional 858,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

